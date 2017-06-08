JUST ANNOUNCED

SUP Yoga is back

Experience the serene, yet invigorating joy of yoga on a paddleboard. Suitable for any level skill level.

June classes take place from 5:30-7 p.m. (Fridays) June 16 and 30 and 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Saturdays) Saturday, June 17 and 24 at Round Pond Recreation Area. For details, call 938-0123.

MWR Summer Movies Series

The MWR Summer Movies Series kicks off with the Lego Batman Movie at 8:45 p.m. June 17 at H-Lot.

It is open to the general public. For details, call 938-0123.