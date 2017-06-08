OUTSIDE THE GATES

Grace Baptist Church of Highland Falls services

The West Point family is invited to attend any and all services at the Grace Baptist Church, located at 54 Old State Road, in Highland Falls, New York. The church is close to Thayer Gate.

The church holds services on Sunday morning (Sunday School for all ages at 9:45 a.m.; Worship Service at 11 a.m.), Sunday evening (6 p.m.), and Wednesday evening (7 p.m.), as well as seasonal Bible studies for men, women and college-aged young people.

Transportation is provided as needed.

For any questions, visit the church website at www.gracebaptistny.org.

2017 Farmers Market

The West Point-Town of Highlands 2017 Farmers Market opens from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 18 in Highland Falls.

The market includes many items for purchase, food concessions and a musical guest (see below for what is available).