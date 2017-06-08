Ready West Point: Summer Safety Message/Pet Preparedness Month

By Susan Foley DPTMS Plans and Operations

With winter in the rear-view mirror, families across the United States, and even us at West Point, are leaving home for summer vacations. While tropical beaches and other family-friendly destinations can be relaxing, dangers persist. So, please take a few minutes to prepare your family for any emergency this summer.

Travel Safe: There are precautions you can take to make sure the entire family arrives at your destination safely and in good spirits—everything from making sure you are using the correct safety seat for each child to taking steps to get through airport security smoothly to bringing supplies for keeping children entertained on long trips. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) offers tips for a number of travel situations at https://www.aap.org/en-us/about-the-aap/aap-press-room/news-features-and-safety-tips/Pages/Travel-Safety-Tips.aspx.

Stay Safe In The Sunshine: The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) encourages individuals of all ages to be cautious when exposed to sunlight. AAP recommends wearing clothing made of tightly woven fabrics, using broad-spectrum sunscreen, avoiding the sun during peak hours (10 a.m.-4 p.m.), and wearing a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses. For more details, visit https://www.aap.org/en-us/about-the-aap/aap-press-room/news-features-and-safety-tips/Pages/Spring-Break-Safety-Tips.aspx.

Summer Storm Season: As summer begins, it’s important to know how to be prepared for severe weather and possible disasters. Besides always heeding safety measures, the most important thing is to maintain awareness and to take appropriate action. Do you know if the weather will be severe today? The National Weather Service provides a website that you can use to find out about weather conditions throughout the United States. For more details, visit http://www.weather.gov/okx/

Take care of your Pets: June marks National Pet Preparedness Month and is a perfect opportunity to learn how to plan for your pet’s safety during an emergency event. If you need to evacuate your home for any reason, do not forget to plan for your furry, scaly or feathered friends. The Ready Campaign offers guidance and tips with regard to:

• Making a pet emergency plan;

• Preparing shelter for your pet;

• Protecting your pet during a disaster and caring for them afterward;

• Preparing your pet(s) for emergency situations at www.ready.gov/animals.

Ask yourself this question: Are my family, pet(s) and/or I—Ready for a Safe Summer?

Remember: Make a Kit, Have a Plan, Be Informed.