“The American Soldier” on Bannerman’s Island June 17

Writer and Actor Douglas Taurel stars in this critically acclaimed Off Broadway play. The play is based on factual accounts and actual letters written by both American Soldiers and their family members spanning over 200 years—from the American Revolution through the present day conflict in the Middle East. Taurel’s tour de force performance honors and explores the internal struggles that veterans and their families face when returning home from combat. “The American Soldier” exposes the veterans flaws and scars, with both darkness and humor—while honoring their incredible commitment for our freedoms. The show is scheduled for 5 p.m. June 17 at Bannerman Island. The boat departs from Beacon at 3 and 4:15 p.m. for the 5 p.m. show. For tickets, call 855-256-4007.