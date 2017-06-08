The DPW Dispatch – Work in Progress

May 27, 2017 marked the 215th year the U.S. Military Academy at West Point celebrated producing leaders for the United Sates Army and beyond. Each year, thousands of man hours go into preparing the campus and facilities to receive over 5,000 visitors during the week of graduation. From banquets and parades to receptions, and finally the commencement ceremony, the DPW team along with the West Point community worked day and night and were a crucial part of the success the Academy counted on for this great event.

Planning, execution, sustainment and reduction of consumption drove those who have been trained for the most visible week of the year and this team effort produced a campus that was safe, beautiful and operational. Thank you to our general support team, electric team and grounds crews for their tireless work in support of graduation. Thank you also to the West Point community for their support and patience during preparation.