USMA hosted STEM students during four-day workshop

Civil and Mechanical Engineering helped students build and test gear trains with Legos to lift payloads and the medical staff from Keller Army Community Hospital taught the students field medic skills (left). The students also learned about leadership from their cadet mentors and the faculty members running the workshops.

The students learned about land navigation from Geography and Environmental Engineering, built robotic bugs with Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (below), learned the sound engineering behind USMA Band performances, explored the field of Kinesiology with the Department of Physical Education, and discovered the principles of physics from Physics and Nuclear Engineering.