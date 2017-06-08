Women Ranger Graduates speak at West Point

Story by the Public Affairs Office

August 2015 marked the first time that women finished Ranger School, the Army’s toughest course and the premier small unit tactics and leadership school. Capt. Kristen Griest and 1st Lt. Shaye Haver led the way, followed in October 2015 by Maj. Lisa Jaster, an Army reservist. All are West Point graduates.

Following this milestone, another barrier was shattered when 10 women graduated from the first integrated Infantry Basic Officers Leader Course, two of whom went on to graduate from the U.S. Army Ranger School and earn the coveted Ranger tab.

The numbers continue to rise as eight female second lieutenants of the 254 graduates of the U.S. Military Academy Class of 2017 who branched Infantry will have an opportunity to attend Ranger School after IBOLC.

On May 19, Capt. Natalie Mallue, the first woman to hold both a Ranger and Sapper tab, was among three female Ranger School graduates who visited West Point to talk about Ranger School’s 61-day curriculum, their workout regimens and some of the challenges they’ve overcome.

“I focused on a lot of high volume, working out twice a day to get my body used to recovering quickly,” Mallue said. “I did a lot of weightlifting, deadlifts and squats, a lot of injury prevention type work, and a lot of mobility work.”

2nd Lt. Catherine Sedy, the first West Point female graduate to graduate from IBOLC and then Ranger School, advised practicing technical exercises.

“Practice for the perfect pullups and pushups and be held accountable for them being perfect,” she suggested.

Sedy, who was a member of the triathlon team at West Point, said instead of following a pre-designed workout plan, she tailored her training program to her own strengths, not doing any extra running training, but making sure she completed plenty of squats and bodybuilding workouts.

“Anytime we weren’t in the field, I was going to the gym every single night,” she said about her time during IBOLC.

Mallue also said she didn’t include any additional running, and added in ruck training about a month out from Ranger School. But just as important as physical training, she said, was the mental training.

“Don’t expect anything. A lot of the time, people focus solely on the physical preparation of Ranger School, but I think that doing some reading on people’s experiences in Ranger School is important too,” she said. “Mentally, the time you spend in Ranger School, that time is not yours. You have 24 hours a day and Ranger School uses them all, for the most part.”

In addition to working on mental and physical strengths, they say it’s also important to turn your weaknesses into strengths.

“Don’t make excuses for yourself… that’s what gets you into trouble real quick,” Sedy suggested. “Any weakness you think you have—rucking, carrying weight, working with others—those are the things you have to target and you have to focus in on.”

In addition to working on your weaknesses, it’s important to build up your strengths, ROTC Ranger Grad, 2nd Lt. Emelie Vanesse suggested.

“Find your niche and be good at it,” she said. “Be a smart leader, know the OPORD process, and help people every day with it. You do that and you do it well, your peers will see it, your Ranger instructors will see that, and everything just gets easier from there.”

Maybe these women’s work ethic and no-excuses mentality is part of the reason why integration issues were minimal.

“The ‘suck’ is so real, that everyone is just focused on themselves,” Sedy said, suggesting that the difficulty of Ranger School caused any gender issues to fall by the wayside.

“You’re in such a (difficult) situation that everyone bonds so well,” Vanasse said. “Everyone contributes, you’re putting in, and you’re helping your peers … You’re contributing to the team.”

“It’s really not that different, I felt like everyone was adult enough,” Mallue said, discussing Ranger School.

While Ranger School may be completed for these three women, they agree that the true tests are still ahead.

“I think the hardest part is yet to come, for sure, just because Ranger School is such a weird animal, because the situation is so terrible and everyone bonds, no matter what, and in IBOLC, everyone is our peers, so they’re used to integration, they’ve never not had us with them,” Vanasse said. “So now we’re going to line units that don’t have and never had us … and I think that will be our biggest challenge—integrating line units.”

U.S. Military Academy Superintendent, Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen, Jr. thanked the Ranger School grads for sharing their experiences at West Point.

“We’re proud of these recent Ranger School graduates and in particular, how their West Point experiences helped prepare them for the rigors of this program,” he said. “I appreciate them coming back to share their experiences and advice with our cadets and I hope they have inspired some of them to pursue the challenges of Ranger School in the future.”