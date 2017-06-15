2016-17 Cadet Club Activities

Bass Fishing: Two teams from the Army West Point Bass Club competed in the Cabelas Collegiate Bass Fishing National Championship on Pickwick Lake in Florence, Alabama, May 25-26.

The boat of Class of 2018 Cadets Parker Meytrott and Drew Hicks placed 38th out of 200 teams in the two-day competition. On Day 1, Meytrott and Hicks brought five fish to the scale weighing 18 pounds, and were sitting in 11th place, only three ounces out of the Top 10.

On Day 2, they managed to bring in four fish weighing almost 9 pounds to record the highest finish ever for Army West Point.