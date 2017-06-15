BBC Lifeworks

• Yard of the Month: The West Point Family Homes will be choosing one home every month from May to September with yards that are kempt and stands out from the rest.

You can nominate your own yard, your neighbor’s, a friend’s or any home on post that you feel deserves to be considered.

Email nominations to jgellman@bbcgrp.com by the 25th of each month.

Winners will receive $25 and the coveted “Yard of the Month” sign to display on their lawn.

• Father’s Day Craft: Join us at B126 to make a Father’s day craft from 2-3:30 p.m. June 15.

Your child will decorate a pet rock to be used as paper weights for dad desk. Children, please find your own pet rock, wash, dry and bring to this event. To register, email jgellman@bbcgrp.com by Monday.

• Cruise on the Hudson: Celebrate the first day of summer with a Cruise on the Hudson aboard the USMA Ferry boat Wednesday.

Boarding starts at 1:30 p.m. and from 2–4 p.m. enjoy the majestic beauty of the Hudson River. Light refreshments will be served.

To register, email jgellman@bbcgrp.com by Friday with the number of people that will attend.

If we reach maximum occupancy for the boat, registrants will be placed on a waitlist and notified of cancellations.

• Sand Art: WPFH will be making Sand Art at B126 from 2-3:30 p.m. June 29.

The kids will be making a one-of-kind sand craft by layering colored sand in a bottle.

To register, email jgellman@bbcgrp.com with names and ages of child that will be attending by June 26.