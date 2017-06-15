CALDOL helps deployed unit Read2Lead

Submitted by the Center for the Advancement of Leader Development and Organizational Learning (CALDOL) and Task Force 1-16 Infantry

“This program has forced leaders in the battalion to talk about hard issues and to talk about leadership… It has provided a common reference point that we can all look to in planning and executing operations.”

“(It) had a profound effect on my formation because it showed my leaders the price of failure. We would not be where we are, or as ready as we are, if we had not used (it).”

You might think these quotes are talking about a new virtual simulation system or an upgraded training area. But they’re actually referencing one of the oldest practices of military professional development: reading books and talking about them.

Over the last few months, USMA’s Center for the Advancement of Leader Development and Organizational Learning (CALDOL) conducted a professional reading program with the officers of Task Force 1-16 Infantry (TF 1-16) while they are forward deployed to South Korea. The officers discussed the destruction of the 31st Regimental Combat Team in 1950, chronicled in Roy Appleman’s “East of Chosin: Entrapment and Breakout in Korea, 1950.”

Maj. Jared Nichols, TF 1-16 executive officer, credits subordinate leaders with the idea to incorporate professional reading into the task force’s Leader Development Program. Nichols worked with CALDOL during a previous tour as a member of the USMA faculty and reached out for assistance in purchasing the text. CALDOL has sponsored similar professional reading programs for over a decade through its Read2Lead program. Read2Lead sessions are normally conducted online in Army professional forums, but the TF’s limited internet connectivity prompted an innovative twist on the usual Read2Lead design.

After TF 1-16 identified “East of Chosin” as its desired book for professional reading, CALDOL purchased the texts and provided advice on how to structure the discussions. TF leaders generated open-ended questions in each chapter to drive discussion and consolidated these questions into a seven-week reading program. Each company formed a reading group led by their company commander, with the battalion staff groups led by staff captains. These groups met once a week in small groups using the reading guide to drive discussion. The field grade officers rotated amongst the companies each week, with each field grade sitting in on a different company. For the final week of the program, the battalion commander led a consolidated discussion based on that week’s questions.

For the final stage of the program, every second and first lieutenant in the Task Force wrote a 3-5 page reflection paper on the experience. The reflection papers were an opportunity for each officer to internalize the reading and provided a way for senior officers to review the professional writing of junior officers in the battalion. It also provided a means of closure for all of the participants. CALDOL compiled all of the responses and published them in a single volume, currently available to members of the Junior Officer professional forum (https://jo.army/mil).

Task Force leaders credit the program with forcing leaders in the battalion to confront difficult issues and talk about leadership. They note that Read2Lead inspired conversations during physical training, in the dining facility, and while out socializing. Leaders outside the unit have noticed a difference as well. Following a recent Brigade-level Officer Professional Development session, the TF’s brigade commander remarked favorably on its leaders’ willingness to openly communicate opinions and discussion in a large group.

The Read2Lead program is open to any U.S. Army company-level unit interested in integrating professional reading into its Leader Professional Development program. For more information on how your unit can Read2Lead, contact CALDOL at 8CALDOL@usma.edu.