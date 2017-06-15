Celebrating the world’s greatest Army’s 242nd birthday

Dear West Point community,

On June 14, 1775, the Second Continental Congress, recognizing the need for a common, organized Army to defend the colonies, authorized the formation of 10 companies of infantry to support the existing groups of New England militia mustered for service in the siege of Boston. These actions marked the creation of the Continental Army. These troops, under the command of Gen. George Washington, were later joined by militia from New York and Connecticut, and by expert riflemen from Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia.

Each year, on June 14, we collectively pause as an Army to celebrate our proud legacy of selfless service to our nation and its defense and the generations of Americans who have proudly borne the title of American Soldier.

This year, we also commemorate the centennial of the United States’ entry into World War I. Under the command of Maj. Gen. John J. Pershing (USMA Class of 1882), The American Expeditionary Force, consisting of more than two million American Soldiers, fought on the battlefields of France. America’s participation in the war would give birth to today’s modern Army, to include the advent of the modern division, armored forces, the Army Air Service, several of our modern branches and the development of much of our modern staff structure.

Additionally, our participation marked the United States’ arrival on the world stage as a leading power.

A few months after America’s entry into the war, the songwriter George M. Cohen penned the popular patriotic song “Over There,” written to motivate American young men to enlist in the Army to fight against German aggression.

The song’s lyrics: “…send the word over there…that the Yanks are coming…we’re coming over…and we won’t come back ‘till it’s over, over there,” reminds us that our Army has, and always will, serve when called and stay until we’ve accomplished the mission.

From our humble beginnings in 1775, to our entry into a major world war in 1917, to the mighty global force we are today, America’s Army has stood ready to meet any challenge and defend our nation, whenever and wherever called.

Whether active duty, reserve, National Guard, civilian employee or family member, each of us is a vital part of today’s Army, collectively serving the American people, upholding our duty to provide for their security, and representing all that is great about America and its people.

Addressing Congress in April 1917, President Woodrow Wilson, urging American involvement in Europe, said that “…the right is more precious than peace, and we shall fight for the things which we have always carried nearest our hearts—for democracy, for the right of those who submit to authority to have a voice in their own governments, for the rights and liberties of small nations…(to) bring peace and safety to all nations and make the world itself at last free. To such a task we can dedicate … everything that we are and everything that we have, with the pride of those who know that the day has come when America is privileged to spend her blood and her might for the principles that gave her birth and happiness and the peace which she has treasured.”

For 242 years, whenever the stakes are highest and no matter what history has demanded of them, the American Soldier rose to the challenge each and every time, both at home and “over there,” answering the call of duty to stand in the gap between the American people, and anything that would threaten our values and ideals.

And since our founding in 1802, West Point has had the honored duty of training leaders of character who lead these Soldiers—America’s sons and daughters—through the most difficult of circumstances, defending our nation’s ideals around the world.

Thank you for all you do every day for the world’s pre-eminent leader development institution, and for the world’s greatest Army.

Happy Birthday!

Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr.

West Point Superintendent