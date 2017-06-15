FOR THE ADULTS

Ladies Summer Clinic

Come out to the West Point Golf Course driving range for a special Ladies Clinic from 10-11 a.m. June 1, 8, 15 and 22.

There is a minimal fee to include all sessions. To register for the clinic, call 938-2435.

SUP Yoga is back

Experience the serene, yet invigorating joy of yoga on a paddleboard. Suitable for any level skill level.

June classes take place from 5:30-7 p.m. (Fridays) Friday and June 30 and 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Saturdays) Saturday and June 24 at Round Pond Recreation Area. For details, call 938-0123.

Korean Traditional Martial Art Soo Bahk Classes

The MWR Fitness Center is offering the opportunity to try the traditional Korean martial art, Soo Bahk Do. This is a classical martial art, which develops every aspect of the self.

If you’ve ever thought of learning how to defend yourself more effectively, now is the time. In each 50-minute class, master-level experts in the traditional Korean martial art of Soo Bahk Do will teach you highly effective self-defense techniques and guide you in stretching, breathing, relaxation, balance, endurance and more. Adults only. Register via webtrac at http://tiny.cc/SooBahkDo.

June classes meet at 7:10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:10 p.m. Thursdays (no class June 29). For more details, call 938-6490

Road Ride Wednesdays

Road Ride Wednesday classes will be held at 5:40 a.m. at the MWR Fitness Center. Road Ride is an indoor Spin-bike class focused on channeling the sport of Road Cycling.

A warmup and cool down complete the workout. SPD clipless shoes are welcome.

Bike fit and set-up are starting at 5:30 a.m. For details, call 938-6490.

Strong B.A.N.D.S.

Strong B.A.N.D.S. was created to energize and inspire communities Armywide about healthy lifestyles that support resiliency. Strong B.A.N.D.S. signifies the importance of Balance, Activity, Nutrition, Determination and Strength.

May is National Physical Fitness and Sports Month. Show your support by attending the Strong B.A.N.D.S. events and commit to living a healthier lifestyle.

These Strong B.A.N.D.S. MWR events can be found at westpoint.armymwr.com