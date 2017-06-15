FOR THE FAMILIES

MWR Summer Movies Series

The MWR Summer Movies Series kicks off with the Lego Batman Movie at 8:45 p.m. Saturday at H-Lot.

It is open to the general public. For details, call 938-0123.

Leisure Travel Services events



• Today—Broadway Performance ‘Book of Mormon. Leave West Point at 4 p.m., leave NYC at 10 p.m.;

• June 3—NY Botanical Gardens and Arthur Ave., Little Italy. Leave West Point at 8 a.m., leave NYC at 3:30 p.m. Enjoy complimentary grounds admission to the gardens in the morning and spend the afternoon in New York’s real Little Italy, the Belmont section in the afternoon;

• June 9—Gunks Wine Tour. Leave West Point at 10:30 a.m., leave the Gunks at 6 p.m. Visit several of the “Gunks” wineries as LTS makes its way through the Hudson Valley;

• June 13—Museum Mile Festival. Leave West Point at 4 p.m., leave NYC at 10 p.m. The annual Museum Mile Festival offers free admission to some of the world’s finest art collections during extended evening hours. The 23-block stretch of Fifth Ave. is home to seven participating institutions: El Museo del Barrio, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Cooper Hewitt, the Jewish Museum, Neue Galerie and the Museum of the City of New York;

• June 14—New York Philharmonic in Central Park. Leave West Point at 4:30 p.m., leave NYC at 10 p.m. A New York Tradition. Bring your blanket and Picnic blanket and enjoy music under the stars with a firework display illuminating the city skyline to complete the performance;

• June 18—Coney Island Mermaid Parade. Leave West Point at 10:30 a.m., leave Coney Island at 5:30 p.m. This LTS favorite should not be missed. A completely original creation of Coney Island USA, the Mermaid Parade is the nation’s largest art parade and one of New York City’s greatest summer events (not recommended for children);

• June 23—Dinner in Little Italy/Chinatown. Leave West Point at 4:30 p.m., leave NYC at 10:30 p.m. Spend a relaxing evening in New York’s most colorful neighborhoods. Fine dining with authentic Italian or Chinese cuisine.

There is a minimal fee for transportation with LTS.

For more details and pricing, call 938-3601.

Free Paddle Boat Rental

In honor of the 241st Army birthday, Round Pond is offering a half hour free paddle boat rental when you show your military or DOD ID to the Round Pond staff.

The free paddle boat rentals will be held from 9 a.m-4 p.m. June 14. For more details, call 938-2503.

Round Pond’s New Summer Hours

Round Pond has new summer hours—9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday -Thursday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The Round Pond Recreation Area offers 28 RV camping spaces, 20 tent sites, four pop-up sites, eight mini log cabins, two ADA mini log cabins, one rental cottage and five party pavilions.

There are trout stocked in the mountain lake, one ADA fishing pier, a swimming beach and hiking trails are all within walking distance from your site. The main office offers services to include: equipment rental center, firewood, bait, ice, ice cream, kayaks, canoes, paddle boards, mountain bikes, West Point fishing and hunting permits and much more.

The office also serves as the fishing boat control point.

Additional services include: Propane gas refills, a playground, volleyball courts and a basketball court.

For details, visit https://westpoint.armymwr.com/programs/round-pond-recreation-area or call 938-2503.

Horseback Riding Lessons

The Morgan Farm Horseback Riding Lesson Program is now open. Lessons are available for beginners through advanced, ages 5 and up.

Lesson packages are available. For more details, call 845-938-3926.

Summer Riding Camps



Morgan Farm offers three- and five-day camps for ages 5 and up. Camps are offered for all levels during each week.

The Morgan Farm instructors will place children in appropriate groups based on age, experience and ability.

The camps run in five-week sessions teaching English and Western riding.

Week one is sold out. Week two runs July 5-7 (three-day camp only). Week three runs July 10-14. Week four runs July 24-28. Week five runs July 31-Aug. 4.

Registration forms are available at Morgan Farm or online at westpoint.armymwr.com.

For more details, call 938-3926.