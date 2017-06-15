Grabner named USILA Scholar All-American

By Matt Faulkner Army Athletic Communications

Faceoff specialist Dan Grabher continued to be honored for his work off the field as he was named a United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association Scholar All-American. The senior was named the Patriot League’s Faceoff Specialist of the Year and an All-Patriot League First Team selection on the field. The recently commissioned 2nd Lt. earned Scholar All-America honors the first time in his career. Grabher earned his Systems Engineering degree at West Point on May 27 with a 3.364 grade point average. Courtesy Photo Faceoff specialist Dan Grabher continued to be honored for his work off the field as he was named a United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association Scholar All-American. The senior was named the Patriot League’s Faceoff Specialist of the Year and an All-Patriot League First Team selection on the field. The recently commissioned 2nd Lt. earned Scholar All-America honors the first time in his career. Grabher earned his Systems Engineering degree at West Point on May 27 with a 3.364 grade point average. Courtesy Photo

Faceoff specialist, now 2nd Lt., Dan Grabher continued to be honored for his work off the field as he was named a United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association Scholar All-American.

Grabher had a great senior season both on the field and in the classroom. He was named the Patriot League’s Faceoff Specialist of the Year and an All-Patriot League First Team selection. In addition, he earned a spot on the Academic All-Patriot League squad.

Grabner earned Scholar All-America honors the first time in his career. He earned his Systems Engineering degree at West Point on May 27 with a 3.364 grade point average.

“Receiving Scholar All-America honors is fitting recognition for all Dan has accomplished on and off the field,” head coach Joe Alberici said. “On the field, he was one of the most mentally tough players ever to wear an Army Jersey and he applied that same toughness to excel in a rigorous academic course load. I could not be prouder of how Dan has represented the Army Lacrosse Family during his four years and know he will be an amazing leader for the United States Army.”

Grabher finished second in the Patriot League in faceoff winning percentage and was among the best ground ball battlers in the league. He ended up a .628 faceoff winning percentage, while picking up 7.53 ground balls per game, which was eighth in the nation. He is Army’s all-time leader in single season ground balls with 108 in 2017.

Grabher was included on a list of 55 scholar-athletes from around the country. He was one of six Patriot League representatives on the list. Players from Boston University, Loyola, Lafayette and Lehigh were also picked as scholar-athletes.

In 1989, the USILA Scholar All-America Program was established to recognize student-athletes from USILA member institutions who have distinguished themselves academically, athletically and as citizens of their communities. The USILA Selection Committee selects an overall team representing Division I, II and III.

A Scholar All-American must be nominated by his coach and be a student with a senior year academic standing and a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 (4.0 scale). He will have behaved in a manner that has brought credit to himself, his institution, and to college lacrosse both on and off the field. He must also be an All-American, a member of a North/South team, or an outstanding league or conference player.