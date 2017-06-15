OUTSIDE THE GATES

“Behind the Scenes” at Nature Museum’s Wildlife Education Center

The Hudson Highlands Nature Museum’s Wildlife Education Center introduces “Go Behind the Scenes” at the Wildlife Education Center at 25 Boulevard Cornwall-on-Hudson, at 10 a.m. Sunday.

The Wildlife Education Center is the home of many animals that can be found in our local woods, fields, ponds and rivers including rabbits, turtles, frogs, toads, salamanders, snakes and fish. In addition to a screech owl, a great horned owl, and of course the crowd favorite, Edgar, the resident crow that says “hello.”

Get an exclusive “behind-the-scenes” look at what is involved in our daily animal care. This unique program allows visitors to see animal enrichment activities first hand and ways to keep the animals happy and healthy.

Guests can also enjoy the interactive “Birds On the Wing” exhibit, and take a StoryWalk as you read your way along the trails.

Recommended for adults and families with children ages 5 and up. There is an admission fee.

For details, visit hhnm.org or call 845-534-5506, ext. 204.

Constitution Island Association events

The Constitution Island Association has the following events scheduled on Constitution Island this summer:

• June 24—Seafood Soiree;

• July 29—Garden Day;

• Aug. 26—Reenactment Day;

• Sept. 23—Family Day.

For more details, contact Hilary Dyson, Constitution Island Association office manager, at 845-265-2501 or visit www.constitutionisland.org.

Grace Baptist Church of Highland Falls services

The West Point family is invited to attend any and all services at the Grace Baptist Church, located at 54 Old State Road, in Highland Falls, New York. The church is close to Thayer Gate.

The church holds services on Sunday morning (Sunday School for all ages at 9:45 a.m.; Worship Service at 11 a.m.), Sunday evening (6 p.m.), and Wednesday evening (7 p.m.), as well as seasonal Bible studies for men, women and college-aged young people.

Transportation is provided as needed.

For any questions, visit the church website at www.gracebaptistny.org.

2017 Farmers Market

The West Point-Town of Highlands 2017 Farmers Market opens from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 18 in Highland Falls.

The market includes many items for purchase, food concessions and a musical guest (see below for what is available).