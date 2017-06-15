Ware, Oxendine receive SAIGE Awards

The U.S. Military Academy had two recipients of the 2017 Society of American Indians and Government Employees (SAIGE) Military Meritorious Award. Lt. Col. Jay Ware (right) and Master Sgt. Richard Oxendine (left) were awarded the prestigious SAIGE Military Award at the annual SAIGE conference held at the We-Po-Ka Resort in Scottsdale, Ariz., June 8. They were the only two active duty Army Soldiers receiving the award this year. Nominees for this award must have demonstrated support for inclusion and promotion of all DOD and government personnel to include American Indians within the Armed Forces and civilian workforce. Also, nominees must have promoted a positive image of American Indians serving in government through government programs and/or community outreach.