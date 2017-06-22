A bond to save lives of suffering veterans

Class of 2019 Cadet Nathan Zavanelli (right) founded a charity, A Bond of Iron, in January to help raise awareness for PTSD issues and veteran suicide. In 2010, his cousin, Michael, committed suicide after a long struggle with PSTD issues stemming from a deployment. His goal was to have a platform to help combat this stigma by raising awareness and funds. The goal of the charity was to compete in an Ironman Triathlon (2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike, and 26.2-mile run) while having never competed in swimming or biking before. When he started training, Zavanelli barely knew how to swim. However, after several months of ambitious training, he competed in the Ironman Boulder in Boulder, Colo. June 11. All told he raised $3,100 for the cause and finished the Ironman Boulder in 14 hours, 14 minutes. There were over 1,500 competitors in total. Despite his novice status, he finished 17th out of 35 in the under-24 age group. However, the main thing he wanted to do was combat the stereotype that veterans suffering from PTSD are “damaged, victims or patients” because that stigma prevented his cousin from reaching out for help.