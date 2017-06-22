ANNOUNCEMENTS

Salute to Freedom Sail

The sixth annual Salute to Freedom Sail is scheduled for noon Saturday. This will be the fourth time that Newburgh has participated in the event.

The Sail includes wounded warriors, Purple Heart recipients, veterans, families and invited guests.

The sail passes by towns in the Hudson Valley, where people are gathered to wave flags and honor them as they sail by various locations.

The Flotilla goes north on the east side of the river until the Newburgh/Beacon Bridge, crosses and then comes down the west side of the river.

As the sail passes by the Newburgh Waterfront, an Honor Salute is rendered by Military Color Guards.

Once all the yachts complete their run, lunch is served at Billy Joe’s Restaurant to all veterans, families and guests.

In addition, there will be a flyover of 10-12 World War II era planes, which can be seen at West Point. There is a hope to have West Point participate and honor the veterans.

The Yachts will be pass West Point around 12:30 p.m. The Salute to Freedom Sail folks would like people along the Hudson as the yachts sail pass north and south docks.

Protestant Women of the Chapel

The West Point Protestant Women of the Chapel (PWOC) meets every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. at the West Point Post Chapel. Childcare is available.

The evening class meets every Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Post Chapel. Email questions to wp.pwoc@gmail.com and check out PWOC’s Facebook page at West Point PWOC.

Gospel Service

The Gospel Service at West Point is ongoing. Under the leadership of Chaplain (Capt.) Loy Sweezy Jr., the Gospel Service will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m. every Sunday at the Post Chapel.

The service is open to all who want to attend. Also, there are many opportunities to serve the ministry with your talents and gifts.

For details, contact the Chaplain Sweezy at 938-4246.

AWANA Program

The 2017-18 West Point AWANA program will kick off at the end of August.

AWANA is a global, nonprofit ministry committed to the belief that the greatest impact for Christ starts with kids who know, love and serve Him.

The West Point AWANA program serves children ages three through high school. The West Point AWANA program is currently looking for volunteers.

If you are interested in volunteering with AWANA, all volunteers should begin the process now.

Contact the AWANA commander at jtkmamacita@gmail.com about the steps you need to take to begin the volunteer process.