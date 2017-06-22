At West Point, beware of the Bears

By Thomas Hamilton U.S. Army Garrison Public Affairs Officer

WEST POINT, NY—It is that time of year again at West Point: bears patrolling the grounds. The location of West Point is beautiful, natural and wild and bears are an integral part of our surroundings.

At West Point, Chris Pray, West Point’s Directorate of Public Works’ Natural Resources Branch Chief, estimates that there are between 10 to 15 bears on or near the reservation.

“Some of these are old, wise residents who stick to the woods and others are juveniles passing through looking for a permanent home,” Pray said. “The inexperienced youngster is most likely to be tempted by trash, but either bear can become a nuisance if easy food resources bring them into close contact with humans. For those unaccustomed to seeing a bear outside of a zoo, finding one in their backyard can be a bit startling.”

West Point is located in bear territory and in spite of all of the installation’s efforts, they will wander onto the cantonment area. The capture and relocation of bears is taken very seriously by the West Point command and the state of New York and is possible only in extreme cases. A bear will only be culled if they present an immediate danger to the residents of West Point. An immediate danger is one that involves charging and chasing people.

“(Efforts) by the community can greatly assist us in keeping the bears away,” Pray said. “This means keep food out of reach.”

Never intentionally feed bears. This habituates them to people and links humans with food in their minds—an extremely dangerous association. Most aggressive bears have a history of experiencing rewarding human interaction, and have lost their natural shyness. Feeding bears is illegal for this reason.

For a bear, your trash is often the most efficient way to gather calories and once established, the trash habit is a hard one to break. Here are things to be aware of with bears:

• Bears have an extremely sensitive sense of smell and like sweet, greasy and smelly foods.

• Items of particular interest are pizza, baked goods, bacon grease, rotten meat scraps and soda or juice containers.

• To keep them away from your trash bins, trash treated with a half of a cup of ammonia added to the bag prior to sealing it makes the contents unpalatable.

• Bears, raccoons and feral cats really hate the smell and will avoid treated bags. Cayenne, black or white pepper or moth balls are also effective deterrents.

• Household garbage should be stored in such a manner that it is not easy to access. Keep trash inside the garage or shed and only put out the morning of pickup rather than the night before.

• If you do not have space to store your garbage bins inside just before pick-up, they should then be well secured with rope or tie-down straps wrapped top to bottom.

• Make sure all recyclables are thoroughly washed if stored outdoors and do not allow a large amount of cans and bottles to accumulate. Where possible, compactors should be utilized. Every effort to remove food rewards from the bear will pay out in fewer visits, less conflict and no messes to clean up for you and your neighbors.

If you see a bear the best thing is to remain calm, as bears are cautious, do not trust people and usually will flee on their own.

If you do encounter a bear here are some things to do:

• If possible, watch the bear from a safe place such as the inside of your home or vehicle and alert the MP Desk at 845-938-3333. This lets responders locate the bear, and may help determine what brought it in.

• Do not approach the bear to get a better look or get a good photograph, give it plenty of space.

• Make noise! Shouts, hand clapping and whistles alerts the bear of your presence and will usually be all you need scare the bear away.

• Make yourself look big. Raise your arms and if possible stand together in a group. Always face the bear but do not stare at its eyes, this frightens the bear and can be interpreted as a challenge.

• Back away slowly, do not run, sudden movement can provoke attack.

• Get something between you and it. Getting into the house or car, or even putting a tree, rock or fence between you and it will give you a buffer, having that buffer will relax the situation.

If you spot a bear on West Point call the MP Desk at 845-938-3333.

General bear questions can be directed to the Natural Resources Branch at 845-938-7122.