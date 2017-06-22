BBC Lifeworks

• Yard of the Month: The West Point Family Homes will be choosing one home every month from May to September with yards that are kempt and stands out from the rest.

You can nominate your own yard, your neighbor’s, a friend’s or any home on post that you feel deserves to be considered.

Email nominations to jgellman@bbcgrp.com by the 25th of each month.

Winners will receive $25 and the coveted “Yard of the Month” sign to display on their lawn.

• Sand Art: WPFH will be making Sand Art at B126 from 2-3:30 p.m. June 29.

The kids will be making a one-of-kind sand craft by layering colored sand in a bottle.

To register, email jgellman@bbcgrp.com with names and ages of child that will be attending by June 26.