Cadets develop their leadership at CLDT

Story and photo by Michelle Eberhart Assistant Editor

A cadet fires in a lane during Cadet Leader Development Training (CLDT), June 16.

Can you lead? Can you make decisions under stress? From May 28-June 17, cadets from the Classes of 2018 and 2019 underwent one of the most intensive field trainings that the U.S. Military Academy offers in order to answer those questions.

Cadet Leader Development Training (CLDT) is the culmination of West Point’s tactical and leader development training in the field. The mandatory field exercise was designed primarily for firsties as a capstone military training event to offer them a variety of leadership positions before commissioning as second lieutenants the following year.

Throughout the two-plus week experience, cadets are tested through a variety of lanes, allowing them to employ tactical problem-solving skills in an ever-changing battlefield environment.

Class of 2019 Cadet Grace Gomez took on the challenge a year earlier than most of her same-aged peers.

“I didn’t have as much experience,” she explained. “Some of these guys have had their leadership detail and they’ve done Beast Cadre or CTLT (Cadet Troop Leader Training) and they’ve taken MS (Military Science) 300 (Platoon Operations) so the last thing I did was Buckner and MS 200 (Fundamentals of Small Unit Operations), so that was kind of hard to just get used to it.”

However, Gomez took what she knew and excelled.

“It was kind of just throwing me in an uncomfortable situation, which I was glad after I did it,” she said. “During it, it was really hard, I had (a leadership position in) the defense lane so it was one that you had to prepare for a lot and there was a lot of work to it. We were getting probed at the same time, so it was definitely very stressful, but I learned a lot looking back at it.”

Going through each lane and observing classmates, particularly rising firsties, she says, it has taught her a lot.

“Watching other people being squad leaders has definitely helped me figure it out and think, ‘hey, this would have been a better way or thing to do instead of using squad leaders to run, have a runner,’ simple things like that would have made the mission way simpler and more efficient,” Gomez added.

Gomez took notes from people like Class of 2018 Cadet Gabriel Yarbrough who had just completed his look as a platoon leader during a night mission.

“We worked completely in darkness, you couldn’t see anything,” he said. “You kind of have to work together no matter what if you want to get the mission done well.”

Yarbrough says that throughout his time in CLDT, he’s been trying to learn from each unique situation.

“This training, it puts you into leadership positions forcefully,” he said. “I’m a platoon leader now, I was a squad leader twice before this, and then, depending on the mission, it’s harder to do those positions, but its peer leadership at the same time, I got a lot from it.”

Fellow rising firstie, Cadet James Manni says that the coursework leading into CLDT has prepared him for each of the different lanes.

“All the MS Classes; 100 (Introduction to War Fighting), 200 and 300 have really built up a good knowledge base coming out here for CLDT,” he said. “Mostly MS 300, learning about different tactics to use on the lane or on the mission, as well as the fundamentals from 100 and 200, land navigation, weapons maintenance, all that kind of stuff. It really all comes together at CLDT for one capstone event where we can use everything we’ve learned so far.”

While learning leadership skills from the classroom, Manni says that he’s also learned a lot from the Soldiers at each of the lanes.

“I’ve wanted to go combat arms since I was a kid, either infantry or FA (Field Artillery),” he started. “And after talking with some of the lane walkers who are both infantry and FA, this is real life stuff that I’ll be doing once I get out to the force, so doing it now and ironing out all the details right now, is fantastic. Once I get out to the force I want to be able to know what I’m doing or at least have a good knowledge base where I can build off of and expand my knowledge with something strong to begin with.”

The Class of 2018 and 2019 cadets graduated from CLDT June 17.