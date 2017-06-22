Corrigan receives NACDA’s best AD Award

By Army Athletic Communications

Army West Point Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan was honored by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics June 13 with the Athletic Director of the Year Award. Courtesy Photo Army West Point Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan was honored by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics June 13 with the Athletic Director of the Year Award. Courtesy Photo

ORLANDO, Fla.—Army West Point Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan was honored by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics June 13 with the Athletic Director of the Year Award.

The award was given out during a luncheon at the Marriott World Center as part of the week-long NACDA convention.

“We are all proud of Boo for this well-deserved recognition,” said West Point Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen, Jr. “Over the past few years, Boo’s focus and energy has breathed new life into our intercollegiate athletics program, making it more competitive, while integrating it into our overall leader development program. His selection as AD of the Year reflects his commitment to winning and excellence, as well as his commitment to West Point’s mission of developing leaders of character.”

The AD of the Year Award recognizes administrative excellence within the campus and/or college community environment.

The recipient demonstrates a commitment to higher education and student-athletes, while stressing continuous teamwork, loyalty and excellence. He must show a commitment to continuing education for the athletics administrative staff and demonstrate the ability to inspire individuals or groups to high levels of accomplishment.

“I am tremendously humbled that I am able to receive this award on behalf of West Point,” Corrigan said. “Earning this distinguished honor is a testament to the efforts of our staff, coaches, cadets and the West Point Community for their dedication to our cadets’ experience.”

In support of building a winning culture at West Point, Corrigan has presided over one of the most successful eras in Army West Point’s recent history with the Black Knights achieving milestones and setting records on the fields of friendly strife. Corrigan has overseen a program that owns 23 league regular season or tournament championships and sent 11 teams to the NCAA postseason. Fifty cadets have earned a major award from their conferences, while 36 have been selected as All-Americans.

Additionally, 18 cadets have been named their league’s scholar-athlete of the year and 15 have been selected for national academic honors.

Since he arrived at West Point, Corrigan has hit the ground running and has ultimately generated more revenue in every area including ticket sales, fundraising, sponsorships, apparel and television deals in order to provide an extraordinary Division I athletic experience that develops leaders of character committed to the values of Duty, Honor and Country.

The 2015-16 season featured a .581 winning percentage, which was the highest since 2005. Army captured six conference championships and teams made four NCAA appearances along with multiple individual NCAA qualifiers.

The 2016 senior class boasted the highest winning percentage (.563) across all sports since the Class of 1994.

Most notably, the football team had their most successful season in two decades by winning eight games, including the 2016 Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl win over North Texas. Army also beat Navy, 21-17, in Baltimore to snap the Mids’ 14-game winning streak.

Corrigan has also elevated multiple sports to varsity status during his time at West Point with the addition of women’s Lacrosse, men’s and women’s Rugby, along with the Rabble Rousers and strength teams.