JUST ANNOUNCED

Murder at the Military Ball

Join us at the West Point Club from 7-10 p.m. Aug. 25 for a murder mystery dinner theater. There is a minimal fee for this event which includes a dinner buffet, show, dessert and one free drink (beer, wine or soda).

A cash bar will be available as well. Cash bar and hors d’oeuvres start at 7 p.m. while the dinner and show starts at 7:45 p.m. Reservations are required.

Register on line and purchase your tickets at tiny.cc/wpcmilitarymystery. For more details, call 938-5120.