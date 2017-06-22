Keller Corner

Physical therapy sick call to be held at Arvin

The physical therapy sick call, for the West Point community, will be held at Arvin Cadet Physical Development Center at 8 a.m from June 19-Aug. 11.

PT sick call will not be held at Keller/Allgood during this time period.

The PT sick call is for acute injuries only.

The intent of the program is for members of the West Point community who sustain new injuries to be able to quickly receive an evaluation, diagnosis and plan of care as soon as possible and without the need for a referral.

For details, call 845-938-3324

Optometry Sick Call to be held at Allgood Clinic in June

Optometry Sick Call will be held at the Brian D. Allgood Clinic during the month of June. Building 606 will not conduct optometry sick call during the month of June and will resume sick call beginning July 5.