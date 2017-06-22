Black and Gold Volunteers

Photo by John Pellino/DPTMS VID Photo by John Pellino/DPTMS VID

The Black and Gold Volunteer Recognition Ceremony for 3rd Quarter was held June 1 at Army Community Service building. The event was hosted by the Garrison Commander, Col. Andrew Hanson, and Command Sgt. Maj. Roderick Taylor, Garrison CSM. The Volunteer for the Quarter was Col. Michael Yankovich, the West Point Community Liaison to the Highland Falls-Fort Montgomery School District Board of Education. Volunteers who received the 3rd Quarter Black and Gold Awards were front row (left to right): Col. Yankovich, Diane Moore, Jessica Oxendine, Kathy Schuck, Crystal Luhar, Sgt. Nicholas Smith, Sallyann Silk, Jane Kimbrell, Amy Book, Kerri Schools, Edward Schuck and Bekau Siau. Second row (left to right): Col. Hanson, Clare Miller, CSM Taylor, Charles Oxendine, Daniel Keating, Jill Boucher, Amy Gatzmeyer, Heather Smith, Rita Ann Jana, Fred Dahl, Chaplain David Jacob (for his spouse Nancy), Spc. Star Hervieux, Kari Harmeling, Lt. Col. Chad Schools and Sara Magno.