Newly commissioned Lt. interested in ordnance disposal

Story and photo by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Class of 2017 Cadet 2nd Lt. Travis Chewning-Kulick spent three weeks after graduation as an intern in the Civil and Mechanical Engineering department and will be heading to the Stevens Institute of Technology as a National Science Foundation scholarship award recipient in August. He has hopes to enter the Explosive Ordnance Disposal after the Basic Officer Leadership Course in a few years. Class of 2017 Cadet 2nd Lt. Travis Chewning-Kulick spent three weeks after graduation as an intern in the Civil and Mechanical Engineering department and will be heading to the Stevens Institute of Technology as a National Science Foundation scholarship award recipient in August. He has hopes to enter the Explosive Ordnance Disposal after the Basic Officer Leadership Course in a few years.

Recently commissioned 2nd Lt. Travis Chewning-Kulick from Liverpool, New York is a mechanical engineering degree holder who branched Ordnance from the USMA Class of 2017. Chewning-Kulick was a stellar cadet earning numerous honors, including Distinguished Cadet and Honor Graduate, received the Superintendent’s Award for Excellence, and is a National Science Foundation scholarship recipient.

Chewning-Kulick has interned in the Mechanical Engineering Department since graduation through June 15. He worked on finishing a paper the Mechanical Engineering Department wanted to submit for publishing, as well as going to Picatinny Arsenal to go through the vetting process for next year’s capstone projects for West Point.

Chewning-Kulick will be attending graduate school at the Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, New Jersey in August and will again be working with Picatinny Arsenal. Stevens Institute has combined classes that he will take at Picatinny.

Chewning-Kulick was always pushing forwards to his goal of eventually joining an Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit. He pursued two independent studies on weapons related topics and scored in the top of his class in ME490, Weapons Engineering. Chewning-Kulick participated in an Advanced Individual Academic Development offered at Picatinny and will continue to work with Picatinny Arsenal when he starts classes at the Steven’s Institute. His capstone design project involved the development of a proposed modification of a 105 mm tank round.

“I knew coming into West Point that I wanted to major in mechanical engineering,” Chewning-Kulick said. “I did the research before coming here and West Point’s Mechanical Engineering Department is highly recommended… I always loved math growing up and took engineering in high school and I liked that even better. Why weapons engineering? I’m part of the professional arms and knowing your arms is an interest to me. It’s a different sect of engineering I find interesting.”

Chewning-Kulick also attended an AIAD at Purdue University.

“Explosive Ordnance Disposal is not as dangerous as it used to be,” Chewning-Kulick said. “A lot of safety measures are put in place. I see EOD as a giant puzzle. It’s a very technical field and the EOD community is small. I met with them before and did the Cadet Troop Leader Training with an EOD unit at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. People down there were great and had great teamwork. It was more like a family environment. EOD units are much smaller platoons, with about 11 people, so it is much smaller and you get to know your people.”

Initially, Chewning-Kulick had been given a slot at an EOD unit but had to give it up for the scholarship.

None of Chewning-Kulick’s family ever went to West Point, but he was surrounded by the military. His mother is a retired colonel and once was stationed at West Point.

Chewning-Kulick was born at Keller Army Community Hospital and has an aunt and uncle in the military and his younger sister just completed the U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School and will enter West Point with the Class of 2021. An older sister is finishing her MBA.

“I grew up around the military so I knew what I was getting into,” Chewning-Kulick said. “I’ve always wanted to go to West Point, I knew I wanted a college education and I knew that West Point had a great program.”

(Editor’s note: In the newspaper edition of this story, ordnance was spelled incorrectly. As the editor, my apologies to the community for making the error.)