OUTSIDE THE GATES

Constitution Island Association events

The Constitution Island Association has the following events scheduled on Constitution Island this summer:

• June 24—Seafood Soiree;

• July 29—Garden Day;

• Aug. 26—Reenactment Day;

• Sept. 23—Family Day.

For more details, contact Hilary Dyson, Constitution Island Association office manager, at 845-265-2501 or visit www.constitutionisland.org.

Grace Baptist Church of Highland Falls services

The West Point family is invited to attend any and all services at the Grace Baptist Church, located at 54 Old State Road, in Highland Falls, New York. The church is close to Thayer Gate.

The church holds services on Sunday morning (Sunday School for all ages at 9:45 a.m.; Worship Service at 11 a.m.), Sunday evening (6 p.m.), and Wednesday evening (7 p.m.), as well as seasonal Bible studies for men, women and college-aged young people.

Transportation is provided as needed.

For any questions, visit the church website at www.gracebaptistny.org.

Vacation Bible School

The Grace Baptist Church of Highland Falls will hold a Vacation Bible School for children up through 6th grade, free of charge at 6:15-8:45 p.m. July 10-14.

A separate program for teenagers will be held at 6:15-8:45 p.m. July 17-21.

The church is located at 54 Old State Road, in Highland Falls. The church is close to Thayer Gate.

Register at www.gracebaptistny.org, or in person the week of VBS.

2017 Farmers Market

The West Point-Town of Highlands 2017 Farmers Market opens from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 18 in Highland Falls.

The market includes many items for purchase, food concessions and a musical guest (see below for what is available).