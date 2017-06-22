R-DAY Rehearsal volunteers needed

If you are 12 years of age or older and in good health, sign up and spend a morning at West Point to be a part of a storied tradition and help West Point prepare for Reception Day.

There is a limit to age due to the physical, environmental and emotional challenges that the volunteers will be put through.

The web registration is limited to the first 300 volunteers, visit http://www.usma.edu/uscc/Sitepages/Rehearsal.aspx.

“Be a Cadet Candidate” is scheduled for 9 a.m.-1 p.m. June 30.

Reception Day is an annual event held at the U.S. Military Academy to receive more than 1,150 incoming cadet candidates to West Point initiating the beginning of Cadet Basic Training on the road to becoming members of the Corps of Cadets.

Volunteers should be at Eisenhower Hall no later than 8:30 a.m. with completed volunteer agreement form. Parking is available. The rehearsal begins promptly at 9 a.m. and concludes with lunch in the Cadet Mess from noon-1 p.m.

Participants should dress comfortably in proper seasonal attire, bring a water bottle and bring one piece of luggage or a duffel bag. Mark luggage with your name to simulate that of a cadet candidate reporting.

You are welcome to bring a snack and carry it in your bag along with a bottle of water if desired; however, you will not be allowed to readily access your bag until the rehearsal is over.

Water will be available throughout the rehearsal and the cadets will be aware of the environmental strains on the volunteers.

If you have any questions after registration, contact Catherine Weidenhof at 845-938-8686.

Your support is greatly appreciated and is a crucial element to the Corps’ success.

It is guaranteed to be a fun-filled day that you will remember for years to come.