USMA hosts its first resident Lean Six Sigma course

By Master Sgt. Jeremy Schlegel West Point Band

The U.S. Military Academy staff and faculity attended a two-week seminar to improve department processes and efficiency June 5-15. Participants graduated with a Green Belt. A one-day class in Feburary represented 10 organizations from across the Academy where participants earned a Yellow Belt certificate, which indicates interest or need to develop foundational knowledge of Six Sigma. The Green Belt supports Six Sigma Black Belt by analyzing and solving quality problems and is involved in quality-improvement projects. Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV The U.S. Military Academy staff and faculity attended a two-week seminar to improve department processes and efficiency June 5-15. Participants graduated with a Green Belt. A one-day class in Feburary represented 10 organizations from across the Academy where participants earned a Yellow Belt certificate, which indicates interest or need to develop foundational knowledge of Six Sigma. The Green Belt supports Six Sigma Black Belt by analyzing and solving quality problems and is involved in quality-improvement projects. Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV

The West Point Continuous Process Improvement Team was excited to announce 19 new Lean Six Sigma Green Belt(s) Candidates across 11 local organizations June 15. The two-week course was an arduous series of training events that combined traditional lecture-style instructional techniques with practical application and interactive simulations and scenarios.

Lean Six Sigma combines two process improvement methods—Lean, focusing on reducing waste, and Six Sigma, reducing variation to improve quality.

The goal: Equip each student with advanced practical tools to improve efficiency and effectiveness, and knowledge of when to use them.

Capt. John Goodwill, Department of Military Instruction instructor, commented on the wide application of Lean Six Sigma across West Point.

“Not one project was the same and each person was addressing a real world need from within the unique organization from which they came,” he said.

The course was conducted with support from the Department of Systems Engineering (facilities), master instructional support by Army Contracting Command Master Black Belt, A.D. Barksdale, and a volunteer force from the USMA Lean Six Sigma Team.

Lean & Six Sigma tools combine to create a steady arsenal of tactics, techniques and procedures that can be applied anywhere from the assembly line to the dining facility.

Candidates will now take these hard and ‘soft’ skills they’ve learned and use them for practical applications such as reducing waste in the Keller Army Hospital DFAC, decreasing traffic at the Thayer Gate during football game day, reducing the amount of time it takes to request a TMP vehicle, and even improving flight requisitions at the 2nd Aviation Detachment at Stewart Air Base.

In an operating environment where we’re asked to constantly do less with more, one goal is to develop a culture of continuous process improvement.

The efforts are part of a broader umbrella of improvement initiatives across the Army Office of Business Transformation.

Deployed across the Army since 2006, this time-testing methodology has grown from zero-defect companies such as Toyota, Motorola, General Electric, and is now widely used across all components of the Department of Defense.

As a requirement for full certification, candidates must complete a project utilizing the DMAIC methodology, truly allowing them to apply appropriate tools and techniques they learned during the training course.

“Practical Application is usually our best return on investment and yields the highest level of student comprehension,” Col. Doug McInvale, lead instructor and the program director, who also serves as an academy professor in the Department of Mathematical Sciences, said.

DMAIC is an acronym that represents the five improvement phases; Define the problem, Measure appropriate data, Analyze root causes, generate and pilot Improvements (improve), and implement process controls to ensure gains are maintained as Commonplace.

Completing Green Belt training sets a strong foundation for conducting process improvement events. Select participants may choose to continue their development and attend an additional two-week Black Belt certification course where they will learn advanced problem-solving tools and techniques.

Senior leaders in the program, called Master Black Belts, also assist by guiding broader efforts at the strategic levels of the organization.

To learn more about the L6S program, visit https://www.army.mil/standto/archive/2011/04/11. Sign up to receive more information about CPI projects around West Point, and to learn how L6S is improving the West Point Experience through the Lean Six Minute, the program’s monthly newsletter, by contacting Master Sgt. Jeremy Schlegel at 845-938-1338 or email Jeremy.Schlegel@usma.edu or call Jason Medford at 845-938-6940 or Jason.J.Medford.civ@mail.mil.