West Point Band performs “Music of the Caribbean”

By the West Point Band

The West Point Band’s Steel Drum Band will continue the Music Under the Stars concert series with “Music of the Caribbean” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Trophy Point Amphitheater.

This concert offers a wide variety of styles ranging from traditional calypso to American patriotic and pop songs. In the event of inclement weather, this concert will move indoors to Eisenhower Hall Ballroom.

This performance is free and open to all.

“Music of the Caribbean” is sure to put you in the summer swing with soothing sounds performed on authentic steel drums crafted from 55 gallon oil drums.

You’ll hear island classics made famous by Harry Belafonte, such as “Jamaican Farewell” and “Jump in the Line.” Also featured will be the clarinet and vocal talents of Sgt. 1st Class Kristen Mather de Andrade performing choro music from Brazil.

Of course no concert is complete without patriotic favorites sung by Master Sgt. MaryKay Messenger—but with a Caribbean twist. There might even be a Pee-wee Herman dance-off to the famous song, “Tequila!”

Established in 1817, the West Point Band is the Army’s oldest musical organization and continues to provide world-class music to educate, train, and inspire the Corps of Cadets and to serve as ambassadors of the U.S. Military Academy and the Army to local, national and international communities.

For concert information, cancellations and updates, call 845-938-2617 or visit www.westpointband.com. West Point Band news can also be found by following us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.