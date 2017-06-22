WORK IN PROGRESS
June 22nd, 2017 | Community Leisure, What's Happening
Please note that it’s the time of year where we ramp up on construction projects around post. Please keep an eye out for construction vehicles and be mindful of signs that give instruction to not cross barriers or roads.
Thank you for your cooperation!
Members of the General Support shop were honored at the USCC awards ceremony by the former Commandant, Brig. Gen. Diana Holland, this past month with appreciation certificates for their work to create an ADA standard environment in the cadet barracks. Their quick turnaround time and efforts to create an ADA standard restroom and ramp were well appreciated.