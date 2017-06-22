WORK IN PROGRESS

By Destiney Sanchez DPW Customer Relations Representative

DPW has been on the move: from Electric, to Masons, to Carpentry and Pipe & Steam shops, the teams have enthusiastically de-winterized Camp Buckner and Camp Natural Bridge making them habitable for Soldiers and training exercises. In addition to the camps, our Roads and Grounds crew prepped the beach at Round Pond for the 2017 summer swim season.

Please note that it’s the time of year where we ramp up on construction projects around post. Please keep an eye out for construction vehicles and be mindful of signs that give instruction to not cross barriers or roads.

Thank you for your cooperation!

Members of the General Support shop were honored at the USCC awards ceremony by the former Commandant, Brig. Gen. Diana Holland, this past month with appreciation certificates for their work to create an ADA standard environment in the cadet barracks. Their quick turnaround time and efforts to create an ADA standard restroom and ramp were well appreciated.