2013 Grad Chris Rowley called up to Buffalo Bisons

By Kat Castner Army Athletic Communications

Former Army Baseball pitching standout Chris Rowley (USMA Class of 2013) earned a well-deserved promotion June 19.

The right hander was called up to the Buffalo Bisons, who are the Triple-A affiliate for the Toronto Blue Jays. Rowley leaves the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Double-A) with a record of 3-2 and a 1.73 ERA in 52 innings pitched. He also posted 49 strikeouts, a 0.81 WHIP and a .179 opponent batting average.

The Duluth, Georgia, native quickly jumped into things as he saw his first game action with the team June 19 after coming in for relief in their game at Rochester.

Rowley allowed six hits, one run and three walks in his 4 2/3 innings of work. He also managed to fan a team-best five batters during his time on the hill. Rowley posted four groundouts and three fly outs in 22 batters faced. When he first came in he inherited two runners, but did not allow either of them to score.

Rowley then faced Syracuse and pitched another 4 2/3 innings giving up three hits, two earned runs while striking out four and walking three batters.

His earned run average is 2.89.