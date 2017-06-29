ANNOUNCEMENTS

Protestant Women of the Chapel

The West Point Protestant Women of the Chapel (PWOC) meets every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. at the West Point Post Chapel. Childcare is available.

The evening class meets every Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Post Chapel. Email questions to wp.pwoc@gmail.com and check out PWOC’s Facebook page at West Point PWOC.

Gospel Service

The Gospel Service at West Point is ongoing. Under the leadership of Chaplain (Capt.) Loy Sweezy Jr., the Gospel Service will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m. every Sunday at the Post Chapel.

The service is open to all who want to attend. Also, there are many opportunities to serve the ministry with your talents and gifts.

For details, contact the Chaplain Sweezy at 938-4246.

AWANA Program

The 2017-18 West Point AWANA program will kick off at the end of August.

AWANA is a global, nonprofit ministry committed to the belief that the greatest impact for Christ starts with kids who know, love and serve Him.

The West Point AWANA program serves children ages three through high school. The West Point AWANA program is currently looking for volunteers.

If you are interested in volunteering with AWANA, all volunteers should begin the process now.

Contact the AWANA commander at jtkmamacita@gmail.com about the steps you need to take to begin the volunteer process.

West Point Commissary open Tuesday

The West Point Commissary will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday on the Fourth of July.

For details, call 845-938-3663, ext. 3004.

Cadet Chapel Organ Recital events for fall 2017

The upcoming organ recital fall 2017 events at the Cadet Chapel:

• Sept. 24, 3:30 p.m.—Craig Williams (USMA Organist/Choirmaster);

• Oct. 1, 3:30 p.m.—Eun Ha Chung (former organist at West Point Post Chapel);

• Oct. 8, 3:30 p.m.—Justan Foster (organist at Greenbush Church);

• Oct. 15, 3:30 p.m.—Bruce and Reilly Xu (Winners, AGO Competitions);

• Oct. 22, 3:30 p.m.—500th Anniversary Reformation Service;

• Oct. 29, 3:30 p.m.—Katherine Meloan (U.S. Merchant Marine Academy);

• Nov. 5, 3:30 p.m.—Marko Pranic (St. John’s, Rochester, N.Y.);

• Nov. 12, 3:30 p.m.—Ryan Kennedy (The Juilliard School);

• Nov. 19, 3 p.m.—Craig Williams;

• Dec. 3, 2017, 3:30 p.m.—59th annual Handel’s Messiah Cadet Choir, Combined Choirs and Orchestra.