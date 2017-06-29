Benny Havens Band presents West Point Block Party

By the West Point Band

The West Point Band’s Benny Havens Band will continue the Music Under the Stars concert series with a performance titled “West Point Block Party,” featuring the best of rock, hip-hop, R&B and country at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Trophy Point Amphitheater.

The Benny Havens Band invites West Point families and the surrounding community to come out and enjoy an evening of summer fun with live music by the official party band of the United States Corps of Cadets.

This concert is free and open to all.

The Benny Havens Band will kick off the summer with their own A-list playlist of current hit music by artists such as Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars, Pitbull, Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood, Ariana Grande and Meghan Trainor, as well as all-time summer favorites from names like Billy Joel, Tower of Power, Blood Sweat and Tears, Michael Jackson, Huey Lewis and Stevie Wonder. Bring your family, friends and a picnic for an evening of carefree summer fun under the stars.

Established in 1817, the West Point Band is the Army’s oldest musical organization and continues to provide world-class music to educate, train and inspire the Corps of Cadets and to serve as ambassadors of the United States Military Academy and the Army to local, national and international communities.

For concert information, cancellations and updates, call 845-938-2617 or visit www.westpointband.com.

West Point Band news can also be found by following us on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.