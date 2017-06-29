Class of 2020 cadets end CFT I with a splash

By Michelle Eberhart Assistant Editor

Cadets from the Class of 2020 participate in the Water Obstacle Course during the first iteration of Cadet Field Training, June 16. The course, which consists of the Beam Walk/Rope Drop and the Slide for Life, is one of the final challenges the rising yearlings faced before running back to USMA from Camp Buckner on June 18. Cadets from the Class of 2020 participate in the Water Obstacle Course during the first iteration of Cadet Field Training, June 16. The course, which consists of the Beam Walk/Rope Drop and the Slide for Life, is one of the final challenges the rising yearlings faced before running back to USMA from Camp Buckner on June 18.

While Cadet Field Training II (CFT II) begins tomorrow, CFT I started at the end of the academic year and ended with a graduation and runback June 17 and 18. This first group of Class of 2020 cadets tested the waters, quite literally, for the incoming group, with the Water Obstacle Course June 16.

The Water Obstacle Course is comprised of two components; the Balance Beam Walk/ Rope Drop and the Slide for Life. For the Balance Beam Walk and Rope Drop, cadets will traverse an 80 foot I-beam, 25 feet above water.

After crossing the beam, cadets will navigate a horizontal rope using their hands and feet until they reach the mark. Upon doing so, they will request permission to hang, assume a two handed grip and then request permission to drop. When given the command, they drop into the water.

During the Slide for Life, cadets climb a 53- foot tower, request permission to execute, and then ride down a steel cable on a trolley for 150 feet.

Then, when approaching the landing area, flags are raised by the flagman and they assume the landing position. When the flags drop, they must drop into the water.

Upon the conclusion of the Water Obstacle Course, cadets had to complete the dryland obstacle course, marking their final stepping stone toward CFT I graduation.

“This is the last thing we have to do that’s a graduation requirement, and after this we’re done and we get to graduate tomorrow, so I’m excited,” Cadet Adaya Queen said. “There’s been a lot of challenging stuff (leading up to this), a lot of rucking and running, but my teammates and my squad pushed through and now we’re almost done!”

Cadet William Huff had a similar outlook.

“We’ve been out in the field a lot learning about the new tactics, shooting guns and having a lot of fun out there, camping in the woods, and now we’re finishing up,” he said. “I’ve been looking forward to (the Water Obstacle Course), but a lot of guys have been worried because they’ve heard rumors of how it’s scary, but when you get up there it’s a lot of fun.”

Cadet Malik Hancock said the Water Obstacle Course has helped him to overcome stress.

“It was really a mind game with me and to be able to push myself through and actually achieve that, it was a great relief knowing I could surpass stressful situations,” he said of the Balance Beam.

Hancock went on to explain that the training during CFT had given him similar feelings.

“Throughout this entire detail, even when we’re in the field, you’re in a stressful situation,” he began. “Reacting to contact, even here, something simple like an obstacle course, there’s always different types of approaches to put us into stressful situations and how to overcome that. As Army officers, I believe that we are going to be faced with multiple stressful situations and we don’t know what they’ll be.

“So, I think that going through all these different aspects of training will definitely help us,” Hancock added.

CFT II begins tomorrow and goes through July 30.