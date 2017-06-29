Class of 2021 enters West Point Monday

By U.S. Military Academy Public Affairs Office

More than 1,230 U.S. citizens and 13 international students will report to West Point Monday, Reception Day, for the West Point Class of 2021. (Above) The Class of 2020 cadets read from their New Cadet Handbooks on R-Day last year. Photo by Michelle Eberhart/PV More than 1,230 U.S. citizens and 13 international students will report to West Point Monday, Reception Day, for the West Point Class of 2021. (Above) The Class of 2020 cadets read from their New Cadet Handbooks on R-Day last year. Photo by Michelle Eberhart/PV

More than 1,230 U.S. citizens and 13 international students, including 450 minorities and seven combat veterans will report to West Point Monday, Reception Day, for the West Point Class of 2021.

The incoming class was selected from a pool of nearly 13,000 applicants. This year’s class eclipses historic highs for both women and African-Americans with 301 women and 207 African-Americans joining the Corps of Cadets.

Minority enrollment, roughly 36 percent, also includes 121 Hispanic Americans, 108 Asian-Americans and 14 Native Americans.

“The quality and rich diversity of our students entering with the Class of 2021 is exceptional and representative of our nation’s best,” Col. Deborah McDonald, director of Admissions, said.

“Their strong performances in academics, leadership, athletics, and as respected members of their communities provides the necessary foundation for successful completion of a challenging 47-month West Point experience and for future service to our nation as commissioned leaders of character,” McDonald continued.

The Class of 2021 includes cadets from every state in the nation and 13 international cadets entering the class under the sponsorship of their respective countries.

The countries represented include Bangladesh, Bulgaria, Cameroon, Liberia, Malaysia, Moldova, Mongolia (two cadets), Poland, Romania, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand. Upon graduation, these cadets will return to their respective countries as officers in their armed forces.

During Reception Day, the new cadets begin the process of becoming West Point cadets and future U.S. Army officers. They undergo administrative processing, are fitted with their initial issue of military clothing, receive haircuts, medical and physical evaluations, and begin their first lessons in marching, military courtesy and discipline.

As their first day ends, the Class of 2021 will stand before many of their parents and friends on the Plain to take the Oath of Allegiance from the U.S. Military Academy Commandant of Cadets, Brig. Gen. Steve Gilland.

New cadets will complete six weeks of Cadet Basic Training, learning the basic skills of being a Soldier.

They will participate in rigorous physical training, small-unit tactical training, and rifle marksmanship, as well as learning to respond quickly and accurately to their commanders under conditions of mental and physical stress.

At the end of this initial training period, new cadets will be formally accepted into the Corps of Cadets.

The Acceptance Day Parade for the Class of 2021 is scheduled for 10 a.m. Aug. 19.