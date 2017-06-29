Corbin Forum receives excellence in leadership award

Submitted by Sea Service Leadership Association

Courtesy Photo

On June 15, servicemen and women, international dignitaries and civilians gathered at the Hilton Norfolk The Main Hotel in Norfolk, Virginia for the annual awards luncheon during the 30th annual Joint Women’s Leadership Symposium.

Awards were presented to 20 service members and civilian employees from all service branches recognizing their leadership and accomplishments.

The U.S. Military Academy’s Corbin Forum received the Leadership through Excellence Award, presented by Army Brig. Gen. Lisa Doumont.

Col. Diane Ryan, officer in charge of the Corbin Forum, said that while Sea Service Leadership Association Awards are typically presented to individuals, the Corbin Forum received the award as an organization.

“The Corbin Forum isn’t just a women’s organization. Cadets, faculty and staff, as a group, are all about building community and recognizing the unique contributions each person brings to the table,” Ryan said. “Sharing ideas helps us to expand our horizons and lift each other up.”

West Point established the Corbin Forum in 1976, the first year women attended West Point, to provide an opportunity for female cadets to discuss their experiences as they assimilated into the Corps of Cadets.

Today, the Corbin Forum is instrumental in the promotion of the Army value “Respect for Others.”

Its mission is educate, empower and inspire the Corps of Cadets to serve as commissioned leaders of character by facilitating discussions of officership, leadership and gender-related issues within the Corps, the Army and society, as well as to foster a sense of pride in the accomplishments and contributions of military women past, present and future.

The annual two-day symposium, which was based around this year’s theme, “Charting Your Course; Navigating the Future!,” welcomed more than 750 attendees and offered professional development and leadership seminars preparing women to excel in the military of today and tomorrow.

(Editor’s note: Established in 1978, SSLA is the only non-profit, non-political organization recognized by the United States Sea Services and dedicated to providing professional development through networking, education and mentorship of women from the United States Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. SSLA is a member of the Navy & Marine Corps Council, which advises the Secretary of the Navy on issues affecting Navy and Marine Corps personnel and their families. Each year, SSLA hosts the Joint Women’s Leadership Symposium for all five military services, making it the largest gathering of women in uniform nationwide.)