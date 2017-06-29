Gilland assumes USCC command as 77th Commandant

Story by Michelle Eberhart Assistant Editor

Brig. Gen. Steve Gilland accepts the passing of the colors from U.S. Military Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen, Jr. during the assumption of command ceremony June 23 in Jefferson Hall. Gilland assumed command as the 77th Commandant of Cadets. Gilland most recently served as the Deputy Commanding General, Operations, 101st Airborne Division, Fort Campbell, Ky., and has also served in the 24th Infantry Division (Mechanized), 2nd Infantry Division (Mechanized), 75th Ranger Regiment, U.S. Army Special Operations Command, and the 1st Cavalry Division. Photo by John Pellino/DPTMS VID Brig. Gen. Steve Gilland accepts the passing of the colors from U.S. Military Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen, Jr. during the assumption of command ceremony June 23 in Jefferson Hall. Gilland assumed command as the 77th Commandant of Cadets. Gilland most recently served as the Deputy Commanding General, Operations, 101st Airborne Division, Fort Campbell, Ky., and has also served in the 24th Infantry Division (Mechanized), 2nd Infantry Division (Mechanized), 75th Ranger Regiment, U.S. Army Special Operations Command, and the 1st Cavalry Division. Photo by John Pellino/DPTMS VID New Commandant of Cadets and USMA 1990 graduate Brig. Gen. Steve Gilland with his family, including his wife, Betsy, who is also a USMA 1990 graduate, and two of their three children, at the assumption of command June 23 in Jefferson Hall. Photo by John Pellino/DPTMS VID New Commandant of Cadets and USMA 1990 graduate Brig. Gen. Steve Gilland with his family, including his wife, Betsy, who is also a USMA 1990 graduate, and two of their three children, at the assumption of command June 23 in Jefferson Hall. Photo by John Pellino/DPTMS VID

Brig. Gen. Steve Gilland assumed command as the 77th Commandant of Cadets during a ceremony in Jefferson Hall’s Haig Room, June 23.

No stranger to West Point, Gilland graduated from the U.S. Military Academy in 1990 as an infantry officer and later graduated from the Air Force Command and Staff College with a master’s degree in Military Operational Art and Science.

Gilland most recently served as the Deputy Commanding General, Operations, 101st Airborne Division, Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and has also served in the 24th Infantry Division (Mechanized), 2nd Infantry Division (Mechanized), 75th Ranger Regiment, U.S. Army Special Operations Command and the 1st Cavalry Division.

Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr. welcomed Gilland back to West Point, recognizing the bicentennial of Superintendent Sylvanus Thayer appointing George Gardiner as the first Commandant of Cadets.

“I think it’s rather fitting that, 200 years after Lieutenant Gardiner’s appointment, we welcome Steve Gilland to this important post,” Caslen said. “And while a lot has certainly changed over the past 200 years and 76 commandants, the essence of what the Commandant does has stayed the same—that is, simply put, put the ‘Military’ in the United States Military Academy.”

Caslen told the audience that Gilland is “as good as they get” as he has proven himself as a leader in combat with a great reputation throughout the Army as a commander.

Upon closing, Caslen gave Gilland some advice.

“Steve—speaking as one who’s been the Comm., you’re in for one heck of a ride!” he said. “There’s no greater feeling than training and preparing these young men and women to lead in the world’s greatest Army. This is one of the most challenging command experiences you’ll find, but one of the most rewarding, too. These future leaders will inspire you, and I know that you will inspire them as well.”

Caslen then gave the podium to Gilland who started by saying he was honored to be here.

The new Commandant went on to firstly thank his family, “Team Gilland,” his wife Betsy, also a USMA Class of 1990 graduate, and his three children, Alex, Grace and Chloe. He said they were humbled by the opportunity to serve at West Point.

“USMA is an incredible institution, it’s got a rich history of producing leaders of character,” Gilland said of the academy, noting that he, as a leader, plans to set a good example for the cadets. “I look at it this way, it’s a team effort, by all of us to demonstrate what ‘right’ looks like on a daily basis for those who we are developing here. Those are our cadets. It’s an organization that clearly, throughout time, is bigger than any one person.”

Gilland also stated that throughout his 27 years of service, the values of the academy have always stuck with him.

“I’m wed to the values of the academy and our Army,” he said. “We’ll set conditions for success for our cadets because they are the future leaders of our nation.”

Gilland also thanked service members, civil servants and our nation’s families.

“They entrust us to lead our nation’s treasure, who are our sons and daughters,” he said. “Also, to fight and win our nation’s wars in any environment against any foe.”

As he begins a new chapter of his career, Gilland said he looks forward to following in the footsteps of the 76 Commandants who came before him, helping to put the “M” in USMA.

“We have an obligation to our nation, to inspire our future leaders of our nation,” he said. “To prepare them for success as they assume leadership positions in the United States Army.”