Parking, force protection measures for Reception Day

By the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security

The following parking and force protection measures will be in effect on Monday in support of Reception Day on West Point:

Traffic:

A. On R-Day, Monday, parents of incoming new cadets are instructed to park near Michie Stadium in either A-Lot or at Buffalo Soldier Field. Increased traffic is expected at Stony Lonesome and Thayer gates from 5:30 a.m. until approximately 10 a.m.; expect delays and plan accordingly.

Everyone entering the installation is reminded that all pedestrians and/or passengers in vehicles over the age of 16 must show a valid photo ID.

B. Drivers with DOD stickers, and either their CAC or military ID card, are encouraged to enter the installation through Washington Gate on R-Day.

Parking:

A. The upper top-tier parking lot and loading dock area of Eisenhower Hall, along with 10 parking spaces on Thayer Roof, will be blocked off for R-Day rehearsal on Friday.

B. The following parking areas will be blocked-off on Monday, R-Day:

1.) Eisenhower Hall lots.

2.) The Eisenhower Hall loading dock.

3.) 25 parking spaces on Thayer Roof.

C. All other lots are available for parking.

D. Handicap parking is available at Eisenhower Hall for R-Day only.

As with all special events that take place on the installation, safety and security are of paramount concern. Remain vigilant, maintain situational awareness and immediately report any suspicious activity to the Provost Marshal’s Office at 845-938-3333.

For further details, contact Luke Pagan, West Point Force Protection officer, at 938-8859.