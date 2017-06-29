Rising WPMS fifth grader builds Little Free Library
Hazel Calway, a rising fifth grader at West Point Middle School and an avid reader, held a grand opening ceremony Sunday unveiling her Little Free Library she built for her neighborhood and the community designed to promote reading for the summer months for both adults and children.
Calway enjoys reading and has read Harry Potter and loved the book “Wonder” about a boy who was different and was home-schooled for a time. He entered public school for the first time where he was teased and bullied.
“It’s not a true story, but things like this happen all the time,” Calway said.
Calway donated many of her books for the library’s opening day—just to get started. The books are held in a container in her front yard, actually an antique bread box that has been decorated.
“People can check the books out,” Calway said. “If you find a book you like, take one, and then you can take an old book you don’t want anymore and exchange it.”
Calway thought it would be a good idea to open a LFL because she didn’t see anything like it around the area.
Calway was helped by her friend Katherine Hutchison, who held reading activities for the children. She hand-braided yarn into a circle and had the children sit inside it.
Each child had to make up a sentence, which she wrote down in a notebook, which will then go into a special edition section of the library.
The LFL is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization that is designed to inspire a love of reading, help to build the community and helps the creative process by fostering neighborhood book exchanges.
To date, there are 50,000 registered LFL-worldwide, in all 50 states and 70 countries.
Millions of books are exchanged each year, which increases access to books for readers of all ages and backgrounds.
LFL has easy access to books from anyone passing by because they can either take a book to read or leave a book for someone else to check out.
LFL owners are known as stewards and they can either purchase a library box or build one from scratch and register the library on their website at http://littlefreelibrary.org. All registered LFLs are placed on the Little Free Library World Map, which lists locations with GPS coordinates and other information.
Interested people can find Calway’s LFL on Hazel Little Free Library on Instagram.
The new Little Free Library is located at 306D Alexander Place on West Point to share books, bring people together and create communities of readers. To learn more, visit littlefreelibrary.org.