Rising WPMS fifth grader builds Little Free Library

Story and photos by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer Hazel Calway, a rising fifth grader at West Point Middle School and an avid reader, held a grand opening ceremony Sunday unveiling her Little Free Library she built for her neighborhood and the community designed to promote reading for the summer months for both adults and children. Calway enjoys reading and has read Harry Potter and loved the book “Wonder” about a boy who was different and was home-schooled for a time. He entered public school for the first time where he was teased and bullied. “It’s not a true story, but things like this happen all the time,” Calway said. Calway donated many of her books for the library’s opening day—just to get started. The books are held in a container in her front yard, actually an antique bread box that has been decorated. “People can check the books out,” Calway said. “If you find a book you like, take one, and then you can take an old book you don’t want anymore and exchange it.” Calway thought it would be a good idea to open a LFL because she didn’t see anything like it around the area. Calway was helped by her friend Katherine Hutchison, who held reading activities for the children. She hand-braided yarn into a circle and had the children sit inside it. Each child had to make up a sentence, which she wrote down in a notebook, which will then go into a special edition section of the library. The LFL is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization that is designed to inspire a love of reading, help to build the community and helps the creative process by fostering neighborhood book exchanges. To date, there are 50,000 registered LFL-worldwide, in all 50 states and 70 countries. Millions of books are exchanged each year, which increases access to books for readers of all ages and backgrounds. LFL has easy access to books from anyone passing by because they can either take a book to read or leave a book for someone else to check out. LFL owners are known as stewards and they can either purchase a library box or build one from scratch and register the library on their website at http://littlefreelibrary.org. All registered LFLs are placed on the Little Free Library World Map, which lists locations with GPS coordinates and other information. Interested people can find Calway’s LFL on Hazel Little Free Library on Instagram.

Hazel Calway (right) and friend Katherine Hutchison present the Little Free Library Sunday at the grand opening. The Little Free Libraries are small, front-yard book exchanges numbering 50,000 around the world in 70 countries. The mission of the Little Free Library is to encourage children to read during the summer months. Hazel’s LFL is open 24 hours, seven days a week. Hazel Calway (right) and friend Katherine Hutchison present the Little Free Library Sunday at the grand opening. The Little Free Libraries are small, front-yard book exchanges numbering 50,000 around the world in 70 countries. The mission of the Little Free Library is to encourage children to read during the summer months. Hazel’s LFL is open 24 hours, seven days a week. Hazel Calway, a rising fifth grader at the West Point Middle School opened a Little Free Library Sunday for people to come and take out a book to read. The books can be returned or borrowers can take a book and donate a book. Calway began by donating most of her books to start off the Little Free Library. Hazel Calway, a rising fifth grader at the West Point Middle School opened a Little Free Library Sunday for people to come and take out a book to read. The books can be returned or borrowers can take a book and donate a book. Calway began by donating most of her books to start off the Little Free Library. Katherine Hutchison (in black) directed a game for children attending the grand opening of the Little Free Library hosted by her friend Hazel Calway, a rising fifth grader at West Point Middle School, Sunday. Hutchison had the children make up a sentence which she wrote down in a notebook. The sentences will then be placed as a 'special edition' to the little library. Katherine Hutchison (in black) directed a game for children attending the grand opening of the Little Free Library hosted by her friend Hazel Calway, a rising fifth grader at West Point Middle School, Sunday. Hutchison had the children make up a sentence which she wrote down in a notebook. The sentences will then be placed as a 'special edition' to the little library.

Hazel Calway, a rising fifth grader at West Point Middle School and an avid reader, held a grand opening ceremony Sunday unveiling her Little Free Library she built for her neighborhood and the community designed to promote reading for the summer months for both adults and children.

Calway enjoys reading and has read Harry Potter and loved the book “Wonder” about a boy who was different and was home-schooled for a time. He entered public school for the first time where he was teased and bullied.

“It’s not a true story, but things like this happen all the time,” Calway said.

Calway donated many of her books for the library’s opening day—just to get started. The books are held in a container in her front yard, actually an antique bread box that has been decorated.

“People can check the books out,” Calway said. “If you find a book you like, take one, and then you can take an old book you don’t want anymore and exchange it.”

Calway thought it would be a good idea to open a LFL because she didn’t see anything like it around the area.

Calway was helped by her friend Katherine Hutchison, who held reading activities for the children. She hand-braided yarn into a circle and had the children sit inside it.

Each child had to make up a sentence, which she wrote down in a notebook, which will then go into a special edition section of the library.

The LFL is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization that is designed to inspire a love of reading, help to build the community and helps the creative process by fostering neighborhood book exchanges.

To date, there are 50,000 registered LFL-worldwide, in all 50 states and 70 countries.

Millions of books are exchanged each year, which increases access to books for readers of all ages and backgrounds.

LFL has easy access to books from anyone passing by because they can either take a book to read or leave a book for someone else to check out.

LFL owners are known as stewards and they can either purchase a library box or build one from scratch and register the library on their website at http://littlefreelibrary.org. All registered LFLs are placed on the Little Free Library World Map, which lists locations with GPS coordinates and other information.

Interested people can find Calway’s LFL on Hazel Little Free Library on Instagram.

The new Little Free Library is located at 306D Alexander Place on West Point to share books, bring people together and create communities of readers. To learn more, visit littlefreelibrary.org.