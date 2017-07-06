ANNOUNCEMENTS

Columbus ships ‘Pinta’ and ‘Nina’ in Newburgh

The ‘Pinta’ and the ‘Nina,’ replicas of Columbus’ ships, will open in Newburgh, Friday. The ships will be docked at Riverfront Marina, 40 Front Street, until their departure on Wednesday.

The ‘Nina’ was built completely by hand and without the use of power tools. Archaeology magazine called the ship “the most historically correct Columbus replica ever built.”

In 2005, the ‘Pinta,’ a caravel, was launched in Brazil and was the first ship to sight land in the New World. Historians consider the caravel the “Space Shuttle of the 15th century.”

Both ships tour together as a new and enhanced ‘sailing museum for the purpose of educating the public and school children on the ‘caravel,’ a Portuguese ship used by Columbus and many early explorers to discover the world.

While in port, the general public is invited to visit the ships for a walk-aboard, self-guided tour.

There is an admission fee. Children 4 and under are free. The ships are open every day from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. No reservations are necessary. Visit www.ninapinta.org to learn more.

Volkssport Club at West Point event

Join the Volkssport Club at West Point Saturday for a walk in Beacon. Meet at 9 a.m. to register at Yankee Clipper Diner, 397 Main Street.

Trails of 5k and 10k will show Hudson River views, Beacon waterfront, many historic buildings, specialty shops and restaurants. The walk is free. Dogs on a leash are welcome.

For more details, visit www.vcwpava@gmail.com.

Little Free Library

Hazel Calway, a rising fifth grader at West Point Middle School and an avid reader, started a Little Free Library, located at 306D Alexander Place on West Point. The purpose of the LFL is to share books, bring people together and create communities of readers.

The Little Free Libraries are small, front-yard book exchanges numbering 50,000 around the world in 70 countries. The mission of the LFL is to encourage children to read during the summer months. Hazel’s LFL is open 24 hours, seven days a week.

To learn more, visit littlefreelibrary.org.

Protestant Women of the Chapel

The West Point Protestant Women of the Chapel (PWOC) meets every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. at the West Point Post Chapel. Childcare is available.

The evening class meets every Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Post Chapel. Email questions to wp.pwoc@gmail.com and check out PWOC’s Facebook page at West Point PWOC.

Gospel Service

The Gospel Service at West Point is ongoing. Under the leadership of Chaplain (Capt.) Loy Sweezy Jr., the Gospel Service will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m. every Sunday at the Post Chapel.

The service is open to all who want to attend. Also, there are many opportunities to serve the ministry with your talents and gifts.

For details, contact the Chaplain Sweezy at 938-4246.

AWANA Program

The 2017-18 West Point AWANA program will kick off at the end of August.

AWANA is a global, nonprofit ministry committed to the belief that the greatest impact for Christ starts with kids who know, love and serve Him.

The West Point AWANA program serves children ages three through high school. The West Point AWANA program is currently looking for volunteers.

If you are interested in volunteering with AWANA, all volunteers should begin the process now.

Contact the AWANA commander at jtkmamacita@gmail.com about the steps you need to take to begin the volunteer process.

Cadet Chapel Organ Recital events for fall 2017

The upcoming organ recital fall 2017 events at the Cadet Chapel:

• Sept. 24, 3:30 p.m.—Craig Williams (USMA Organist/Choirmaster);

• Oct. 1, 3:30 p.m.—Eun Ha Chung (former organist at West Point Post Chapel);

• Oct. 8, 3:30 p.m.—Justan Foster (organist at Greenbush Church);

• Oct. 15, 3:30 p.m.—Bruce and Reilly Xu (Winners, AGO Competitions);

• Oct. 22, 3:30 p.m.—500th Anniversary Reformation Service;

• Oct. 29, 3:30 p.m.—Katherine Meloan (U.S. Merchant Marine Academy);

• Nov. 5, 3:30 p.m.—Marko Pranic (St. John’s, Rochester, N.Y.);

• Nov. 12, 3:30 p.m.—Ryan Kennedy (The Juilliard School);

• Nov. 19, 3 p.m.—Craig Williams;

• Dec. 3, 2017, 3:30 p.m.—59th annual Handel’s Messiah Cadet Choir, Combined Choirs and Orchestra.