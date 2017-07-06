BBC Lifeworks

Yard of the Month: The West Point Family Homes will be choosing one home every month from May to September with yards that are kempt and stands out from the rest.

You can nominate your own yard, your neighbor’s, a friend’s or any home on post that you feel deserves to be considered.

Email nominations to jgellman@bbcgrp.com by the 25th of each month.

Winners will receive $25 and the coveted “Yard of the Month” sign to display on their lawn.

• June Yard of the Month winner: The yard of the month winner for June is the Keena family in Stony I. The family received $25 and a Yard of the Month sign to display on its lawn. Congratulations!

Melody in Motion with Desrae: Sing children’s songs, dance with ribbons, play instruments, march in a parade and more from 2–3:30 p.m. July 7 at B126 Washington Road.

To register, email jgellman@bbcgrp.com by Wednesday.

Space is limited. All events are free and open to current West Point residents.

• Read and Craft day: Join Gianna for a read-aloud and craft of “The Kissing Hand” by Audrey Penn. Come see the magic that unfolds in the story of Chester the Raccoon and his mother.

This LifeWorks event will be held 126B Washington Road from 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

To register for this event, email jgellman@bbcgrp.com by today with the number of children attending.

• National Night Out (Save the Date): The Directorate of Emergency Services/WPFH/Garrison will be hosting National Night Out from 4-7 p.m. Aug. 1 at 126B Washington Road.

Join WPFH and the public service organizations on post as they recognize this nationwide campaign for safe streets, celebrated across the United States on this date.