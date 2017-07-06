FOR THE FAMILIES

Leisure Travel Services events (updated)

• July 13—Theater van to Broadway. Leave West Point at 4:30 p.m., leave NYC after the show. Purchase half-price theater tickets at the TKTS discount ticket booth in Time Square;

• July 16—The Giglio Feast. Leave West Point at 10:30 a.m., leave Brooklyn at 4:30 p.m. In Italian Williamsburg, Brooklyn, the residents of the community look forward to the annual Giglio Feast held every July since 1903. This event should not be missed and the neighborhood is filled with the vibrant shops and eateries;

• July 21—Saratoga Raceway. Leave West Point at 8 a.m., leave Saratoga at 6 p.m. It’s opening day at the world famous Saratoga Springs Raceway. Bring your picnic basket and lawn chair to catch the best in thoroughbred racing at this charming venue.

There is a minimal fee for transportation with LTS. For more details and pricing, call 938-3601.

Round Pond’s New Summer Hours

Round Pond has new summer hours—9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday -Thursday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The Round Pond Recreation Area offers 28 RV camping spaces, 20 tent sites, four pop-up sites, eight mini log cabins, two ADA mini log cabins, one rental cottage and five party pavilions.

There are trout stocked in the mountain lake, one ADA fishing pier, a swimming beach and hiking trails are all within walking distance from your site. The main office offers services to include: equipment rental center, firewood, bait, ice, ice cream, kayaks, canoes, paddle boards, mountain bikes, West Point fishing and hunting permits and much more.

The office also serves as the fishing boat control point.

Additional services include: Propane gas refills, a playground, volleyball courts and a basketball court.

For details, visit https://westpoint.armymwr.com/programs/round-pond-recreation-area or call 938-2503.

Horseback Riding Lessons

The Morgan Farm Horseback Riding Lesson Program is now open. Lessons are available for beginners through advanced, ages 5 and up.

Lesson packages are available. For more details, call 845-938-3926.

Summer Riding Camps



Morgan Farm offers three- and five-day camps for ages 5 and up. Camps are offered for all levels during each week.

The Morgan Farm instructors will place children in appropriate groups based on age, experience and ability.

The camps run in five-week sessions teaching English and Western riding.

Week one is sold out. Week two runs July 5-7 (three-day camp only). Week three runs July 10-14. Week four runs July 24-28. Week five runs July 31-Aug. 4.

Registration forms are available at Morgan Farm or online at westpoint.armymwr.com.

For more details, call 938-3926.