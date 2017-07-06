JBK Baseball living the Dream

The Highland Falls/West Point Junior Black Knights team went to Cooperstown, N.Y., June 16-23 and competed at the Dreams Park 12-year-old National Tournament. One hundred and four of some of the best teams from most of the 50 states came to play. The JBK team went 1-5 in pool play losing to teams from California, Florida, Texas, Louisiana and Tennessee; and defeating Georgia (9-6). In the single elimination tournament, the boys started out by defeating Illinois, 6-2, with Brian Corrigan sealing the win with a three-run homer. In the second game, the boys lost a hard-fought game against Michigan, 3-2, in the last inning. Highlights for the tournament included Nick Waugh hitting three homers; while Ben Despirito and Waugh led the way on the mound for the Knights. The boys visited the Baseball Hall of Fame, traded pins with the other players, and had an amazing week of baseball and fun. Courtesy Photo