Keller Corner

Physical therapy sick call to be held at Arvin

The physical therapy sick call, for the West Point community, will be held at Arvin Cadet Physical Development Center at 8 a.m from June 19-Aug. 11.

PT sick call will not be held at Keller/Allgood during this time period.

The PT sick call is for acute injuries only.

The intent of the program is for members of the West Point community who sustain new injuries to be able to quickly receive an evaluation, diagnosis and plan of care as soon as possible and without the need for a referral.

For details, call 845-938-3324.

KACH’s General Surgery provides surgical consultations and care

Did you know…the General Surgery Clinic and Keller Army Community Hospital provides comprehensive surgical consultation and care, including pre-operative evaluation, clinic procedures, major operations and post-operative recovery care?

The General Surgery Clinic is staffed by two full-time Board Certified General Surgeons who specialize in breast care, colon and rectal disorders, hernia repair, endoscopy, laparoscopic surgery and the surgical management of gastroesophageal reflux disease.

We provide care to the Corps of Cadets, active duty, retired military members and their respective families throughout the Hudson Valley.

Surgeons are on continuous call for Emergency Room consultation as well.

The General Surgery Clinic is located on the first floor of the main hospital and open during regular business hours of 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday.

If you have questions or a referral, call 845-938-6624.