Lending Library at WPFH during summer

As part of a Girl Scout Silver Award project, Girl Scouts Gianna Keena and Georgia Svoboda partnered up with Jodi Gellman, the West Point Lifeworks coordinator, to create a lending library.

The library will be a permanent activity for all West Point community members to enjoy. The library has a variety of books to choose from, such as children’s books, drama, mystery, biographies and more. The Library summer hours started Monday. It will be open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The library will be closed all day Aug. 30. Also, if you have books that you would like to donate to the library, drop them off at West Point Family Homes Leasing and Management office located at 126B Washington Road, the location of the library.