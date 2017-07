Lending Library Read-aloud dates

• Tuesday—“The Kissing Hand,” by Audrey Penn, 10-11:30 a.m.;

• Aug. 22—“The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” by Eric Carle, 10-11:30 a.m.;

• Aug. 29—The Library Grand Opening, 3-4:30 p.m.

The Lending Library started Monday and hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The Library is located at the West Point Family Homes Leasing and Management office at 126B Washington Road.