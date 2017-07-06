Monken, Football welcomes Class of 2021

By Matt Faulkner Army Athletic Communications

Courtesy Photo

Army West Point Football head coach Jeff Monken has announced a recruiting class of 82 athletes who participated in Reception Day at West Point Monday.

The Class of 2021 marks Monken’s third full recruiting class and includes players from 21 states.

West Point officially welcomed its newest freshman class on Monday for the start of Cadet Basic Training.

Monken credited his staff for this year’s recruiting class and praised their hard work.

The State of Texas has the most incoming members of the Class of 2021 with 13 making the trip to West Point. Ten signees are from Florida, while eight hail from California. Seven recruits are from Illinois and six are coming to campus from Georgia and Pennsylvania.

There are four rookies hailing from Alabama, North Carolina and Tennessee, while Ohio, Virginia and Washington are represented with three.

Two recruits reported from Louisiana and New York and athletes from Arkansas, Connecticut, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota and New Jersey round out the Class of 2021.

The Black Knights open the 2017 slate on Sept. 1 at home against Fordham with a 6 p.m. kickoff on CBS Sports Network.

Army is scheduled for six home games this year, all on CBS Sports Network. The Army-Navy Game, presented by USAA, is set for 3 p.m. Dec. 9 on CBS in Philadelphia.

For tickets, call the ticket office at 1-877-TIX-ARMY or in-person at Gate 3 of Michie Stadium.