MOVIES at MAHAN
July 6th, 2017 | Now Showing, What's Happening
Friday—“Spiderman: Homecoming,” PG-13, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday—“Spiderman: Homecoming,” PG-13, 7:30 p.m.
July 14—“Spiderman: Homecoming,” PG-13, 7:30 p.m.
July 15—“The Mummy,” PG-13, 7:30 p.m.
July 21—“Alien: Covenant,” R, 7:30 p.m.
July 22—“Wonder Woman,” PG-13, 7:30 p.m.
July 28—“Baywatch,” R, 7:30 p.m.
July 29—“Cars 3,” PG-13, 7:30 p.m.
(For movie details and updated schedules, visit www.shopmyexchange.com/reel-time-theatres/West-Point-1044343.)