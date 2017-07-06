New cadets experience first taste of West Point on R-Day

Story and photos by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

New cadets come through Thayer Hall after receiving clothing and other items like duffle bags Monday during Reception Day, or R-Day, a day most cadets remember for a lifetime. New cadets move on to their next station Monday as a long day awaits the newbies where they will be inprocessing at Thayer Hall receiving their supplies and clothing, getting hair cuts, learning how to march, saluting and responding to commands. By the end of the day, the new cadets paraded in front of their loved ones and took the oath of office. Parents had 60 seconds to say goodbye to their new cadets during a quick briefing Monday at Eisenhower Hall. Class of 2019 Cadet Thomas Durst (right) gives instruction to the new Class of 2021 cadets as they prepare to report to the "Cadet in the Red Sash" for the first time during Reception Day 2017 Monday at West Point. The day was the beginning of a new chapter in the lives of this year's 1,230-plus new cadets. Fittingly, the day before Independence Day, the Class of 2021 began its four-year journey to officership.

More than a thousand new cadets began their first experience of becoming a cadet Monday during Reception Day—a rite of passage for those entering West Point. New cadets, parents, friends and family stood in line at Eisenhower Hall beginning at 6 a.m. to attend a quick briefing on what the new cadets and parents should expect for the day.

At the end of the briefing, parents were given 60 seconds to say goodbye to their sons or daughters before sending them off to board buses that transported them to Thayer Hall for inprocessing.

They received military clothing, were measured for a cadet uniform, endured physical and medical evaluations and paid strict attention to the upperclass cadets who escorted them and ensured they were doing things the right way.

“Walk in a straight line new cadet,” one cadet said.

One new cadet said he decided to come to West Point because he grew up around the military and his dad is a 1989 graduate. He and his parents flew in from Singapore, where the family lives.

“I didn’t want just another job where I would sit around all day,” the new cadet said. “I was recruited by the rugby team and I have friends on the team, so I feel this will be great. I’m not sure what I am interested in (academically) at the moment, but I guess I have time to decide.”

His dad said he didn’t talk him into West Point. His son decided that on his own and he is very proud that he wants to serve our country, even though it is a worry. His mom is from the Hudson Valley and is enjoying visiting the area again.

Another new cadet from Dallas is enjoying everything she is seeing so far and has her heart set on becoming an engineer.

“I went to the Summer Leadership Experience last year and it was life changing,” the new cadet said. “I wanted to come to West Point because I will enjoy the academics, all the challenges it has to offer and the new friendships, which I hope will last a lifetime.”

The new cadet was accompanied by a very proud mom.

“I am very happy to see my first baby and the first to go to college in our family going to West Point,” she said. “The only thing is we live in Dallas and that’s far away, so we won’t be able to see her as much.”

Another new cadet lives somewhat closer in Hohokus, New Jersey.

“I wanted to serve in some way and here I can combine both college and the Army,” the new cadet said. “I am a lacrosse recruit and there is one other kid in my class from high school that has entered West Point so I won’t be entirely on my own.”

The new cadet is interested in international relations or military intelligence.

Most of the cadets working R-Day are beginning their senior year starting in August and it is sometimes the first leadership position they have been involved in.

“I can most definitely relate to the new cadets,” Class of 2018 Cadet Jason Hugs from Bryan, Ohio, said after giving a briefing at Eisenhower Hall to parents and the new cadets. “I can remember sitting with my parents and being a little anxious. It is definitely a 180-degree difference doing this now than my R-Day which was three years and one day ago.”

Hugs had some advice to the new cadets coming in.

“Keep everything in perspective,” Hugs said. “R-Day is just one day. It doesn’t define your West Point life. Everyone who graduates here has gone through this so you are not alone.”